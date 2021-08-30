NPP supporters must show strong commitment to maintain political power

He explained that indiscipline among some members of the Party is a major issue

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to commit themselves and adopt measures that can secure the Party to maintain political power in 2024.

“You must shun the needless tension mounted amongst yourselves and work for the progress of the Party”, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, NPP Constituency Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South stated.



He explained that indiscipline among some members of the Party was one major issue likely to ruin the chances of the party, adding that, these must be addressed to be able to break the eight-year political term legacy and enable the NPP to continue to rule the country with its progressive agenda and projects.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah who was addressing delegates of the Party at the Annual Delegates Conference at Kodie in the Afigya Kwabre South District of Ashanti, said a political party staying in opposition was not the best for its growth and development.



“NPP in opposition is not something we should ever wish for”, he stated, indicating that the situation hindered progress, causing internal wrangling and general misconduct.



He described a political party in opposition as “going through hell” and urged members to work hard in unison for the NPP to gain political dominance over other political opponents.

Touching on voter turn-out in the 2020lections at some polling stations in the Constituency, he expressed worry about low turn-out adding that it did not help in recording massive wins at those polling stations.



The Constituency Chairman advised all Party faithful to lead by example and motivate members especially during elections to go out and vote massively.



He lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading Ghana in the path of development and exponential economic growth.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah noted that the robust measures adopted by the President in managing the COVID-19 pandemic had enabled most Ghanaian companies and businesses to strive whereas many folded-up in other countries.



He re-introduced an attendance book for party members which would be in the care of all-party polling station coordinators and said the book would serve as a form of membership mobilization and a tool for preventing controversies at polling stations.

The Constituency Chairman was optimistic that the book would be a key determinant of the NPP’s win.



Mr. William Owuraku Aidoo, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, called for unity among members, especially polling station officers to ensure the Party’s development.



He assured constituents that actions were taken to execute all development projects in the area.