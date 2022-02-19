NPP supporters must show strong commitment to maintain political power - Nana Kay

Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay)

Source: kingdomfmonline

Asante Akim South Constituency First Vice Chairman hopeful, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to commit themselves and adopt measures that can secure the Party to maintain political power in 2024.

“You must shun the needless tension mounted amongst yourselves and work for the progress of the Party”, Nana Kay exclusively told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He explained that indiscipline among some members of the Party was one major issue likely to ruin the chances of the party, adding that, these must be addressed to be able to break the eight-year political term legacy and enable the NPP to continue to rule the country with its progressive agenda and projects.



According to him, a political party staying in opposition was not the best for its growth and development.



“NPP in opposition is not something we should ever wish for”, he stated, indicating that the situation hindered progress, causing internal wrangling and general misconduct.



He described a political party in opposition as “going through hell” and urged members to work hard in unison for the NPP to gain political dominance over other political opponents.

Touching on voter turn-out in the 2020 elections at some polling stations in the Constituency, he expressed worry about low turn-out adding that it did not help in recording massive wins at those polling stations.



Nana Kay advised all Party faithful to lead by example and motivate members especially during elections to go out and vote massively.



He lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading Ghana in the path of development and exponential economic growth.



Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah noted that the robust measures adopted by the President in managing the COVID-19 pandemic had enabled most Ghanaian companies and businesses to strive whereas many folded-up in other countries.



He assured constituents that actions were taken to execute all development projects in the area.