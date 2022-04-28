0
Menu
News

NPP supporters urged to bury differences to retain power in 2024

NPP Supporters76 File Photo: Group of NPP supporters

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Patrick Alex Fosu, an aspiring constituency chairman of Agona West, has admonished supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to bury their differences to enable the Party to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said working as a team from the constituency to the regional and national levels was essential to improving the Party's fortunes in the elections.

Speaking to journalists after his vetting with three others to contest the position, Mr Fosu said the party stood tall to retaining power in 2024 but members needed to learn how to forgive and forget to move forward.

Mr Fosu is contesting the position with three others: Mr Philip Morgan Wright, Mr George Sarfo, and Alhaji Gibrin Tanko.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: