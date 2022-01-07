NPP suspends second 'Alan boy' in less than 24 hours

Flag of the New Patriotic Party

The Northern regional arm of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has suspended the Choggu West Electoral Area Coordinator, Mr Dauda Jantuma, for supporting Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen’s flag bearer aspirations during a radio programme on Radio Tamale.

According to a letter signed by Constituency Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim dated Thursday, 6 January 2022, Mr Jantuma’s suspension was in pursuant to Article 3 Clause 7(1) of the constitution of the party.



It said: “This letter constitutes official notice of your indefinite suspension as the Choggu West Electoral Area Coordinator for the party”.



“You have also been referred to the Constituency Disciplinary Committee for investigations on a complaint of misconduct”, the letter disclosed.



“Specifically, on Tuesday, 4 January 2024, you were in the studio of Radio Tamale for a live radio programme to ostensibly promote the bid of Mr Alan Kyeremanten for 2024 in blatant disregard for the party's guidelines issued by the Regional Chairman”, the letter noted.



Below is the full statement





This is the second suspension of another Alan Kyerematen supporter in less than 24 hours.



The same regional arm of the party, earlier, in similar fashion, announced the suspension of Alhaji Ibrahim Kaleen, who is believed to be a staunch supporter of the ‘Alan for President Campaign 2024’ from the party’s communications team.



The party, in a letter dated 5 January 2022, signed by the Northern Regional Director of Communications of the party, Mr Mohammed Sherrif Ibrahim, announced the indefinite suspension of Mr Kaleen for participating in a radio programme which the party said was purposely designed to push the flag bearer aspirations of one contender, without mentioning names.



The suspension letter was headlined: “Notice of Indefinite Suspension from Communications Team”.

The letter stated: “My attention has been drawn to your participation in a programme on Radio Tamale, a Tamale-based radio station designed for the sole purpose of advancing the campaign of a flag bearer aspirant.”



This, according to the Communications Directorate, is in clear violation of the directives issued by the Regional Chairman for the party for people to cease, among others, all media engagements purporting to campaign for a flag bearer hopeful.



Below is the full statement;



