NPP ‘tackles’ Kan Dapaah over comments on judiciary rulings

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken exception to some comments made by the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah over rulings of the judiciary.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the Head of the party’s Legal Committee, Frank Davies stated that the comment by the National Security Minister was made out of context and is “a misplaced statement.”



Mr. Davies emphasized that judges administer justice without fear or favor thus rulings should not be viewed to be tied to the party in office.

“Justices or judges of our courts do not dispense justice in tandem with whichever political party holds the reins of government.



“So this business tilting interpretation in favour of ‘us’…who determines who has tilted the interpretation of the law?



“I simply do not think that it was made with that intention but I think that it was just a misplaced statement because you cannot determine what you have until the justices have determined and no client goes to court with a predetermined conviction that I’m going to win a particular case.



“You consult a lawyer and the lawyer tells you [that] your case is 60, 40 50, 70, 30 so we will manage it. But the ultimate decision lies with the judge. If the justices interpret the law in a certain way, just because one political power is in power, you don’t equate that to say that it will create a national security threat.



“So what? The judges are supposed to balance the equation? They gave 5 judgements in favor of the NPP and give another 5 to the NDC…it is not a sharing party,” Frank Davies maintained

Background



Kan Dapaah during a meeting last week with members of the judiciary underscored the importance of the third arm of government to peace and national security.



He urged them to ensure the continuous delivery of fair judgments.



Continuing with his admonition, Kan Dapaah said, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”