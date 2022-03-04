NPP the most tolerant government in Ghana’s history - NPP’s Saka

The NPP member believes NPP is the most tolerant government the country has ever had

A member of the reigning New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Saka Salia, has stated that the Akuffo Addo-led administration is the most understanding government Ghana has ever witnessed since independence.

Mr. Saka indicated that the previous government administrations were mostly oppressive and made no room for democracy.



Going down memory lane, he believes the Bussia administration was the only government to liberate the state of the country. He described that period as the start of democracy.



Speaking on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” political talk show, the NPP spokesperson told Don Kwabena Prah, that “The NPP government is the most tolerant government ever in the country’s political history. We have seen governments upon governments. We’ve seen the CPP government where the culture of silence emanated from and you dare not speak against the government.



"To the extent that there was the declaration of the one-part state and most so, those called enemies of the state didn’t even have their day in court. We’ve seen the other military regimes that took place where no one had a say. We then saw the Busia government who at least showed some modicum of freedom and liberty. That was the beginning of our democracy though it was not perfect. Then from there, lots of administrations came by, ruined and made the country a miserable place to live.”

He also expressed regret at the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC)regime, as he indicated that they did “inhumane acts beyond the imagination of human comprehension.”



“From there, they birthed the PNDC who later birthed the NDC. I’m shocked today they are the ones talking. The NDC celebrates them according to their constitution and it shows they’ve never regretted anything they did and for that, they would repeal it when they get the opportunity,” he added.



Mr. Saka further applauded K.T Hammond, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, for condemning the words of Professor Raymond Atuguba which is believed to have inciteful comments of a military take over in the country.



“I want to congratulate K.T Hammond for his wonderful exposition on the Atuguba matter and say it as it is without blinking an eye,” he said.