NPP to begin Regional Annual Delegates Conference Friday

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has scheduled December, 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

The Conference, according to the party leadership will be held in strict compliance with standard guidelines and Covid-19 health protocols.



Meanwhile, the party has scheduled the month of October beginning Friday to hold Regional Annual Delegates Conferences in all 16 regions of the country.



This is in accordance with Article 9 of the Party’s Constitution.



Notice of Amendment to the Party Constitution



The General Secretary of the Party has started receiving notice/proposals for amendments to the Party Constitution, in accordance with Article 19 of the party’s constitution.

Per the constitution, this should be done not later than two months before the National Annual Delegates Conference, the General Secretary.



DATES AND CENTERS FOR REGIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCES



1. Savannah – Damango, Friday, October 1, 2021



2. Upper West – Wa, Saturday, October 2, 2021



3. Upper East – Bolgatanga Sun, October 3, 2021

4. North East – Nalerigu, Monday, October 4, 2021



5. Northern – Yendi & Tolon, Monday, Oct 4 and Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021



6. Bono East – Atebubu, Wednesday, October 6, 2021



7. Ahafo – Goaso Pastorial Centre Thursday, October 7, 2021



8. Bono – Sunyani Friday, October 8, 2021

9. Ashanti – Obuasi West/ Bekwai, Abuakwa, Ejisu, Kodie Sat, Oct 9 – Sunday, Oct 10, 2021



10 Western North – Wiawso Monday, October 11, 2021



11. Western Takoradi, Tarkwa Tues, October 12, 2021



12. Greater Accra Tema, WAEC Hall,GNAT Hall- Accra Thurs, Oct 14 – Fri, Oct 15, 2021



13. Eastern Nkawkaw, Bunso, Koforidua Sat, Oct 16 – Sun, Oct 17, 2021

14. Oti Dambai Monday, October 18, 2021



15. Volta – Hohoe & Sogakope Tues, Oct 19 – Wed, Oct 20, 2021



16. Central Cape Coast, Kasoa Sunday, Oct 24 – Mon, Oct, 2021



NATIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCE:



The Party shall hold its 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference from 18th December to 20th December 2021, in Kumasi, the Regional Capital of the Ashanti Region.