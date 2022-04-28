NPP to blow GH¢25.6 million on constituency executive elections

Each constituency has been budgeted to spend GH¢93,000 during NPP executive elections

The Ruling New Patriotic Party is expected to spend a total of GH¢25,575,000 on the constituency elections to be held from April 28, 2022, in all 275 constituencies.

Each constituency has been budgeted to spend GH¢93,000.



A memo signed by National treasurer Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah and seen by Starrfm.com.gh







Nominations for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened Tuesday, April 19, 2022, and ends on Wednesday.



The positions to be contested from April 28 to May 2, 2022, are the Constituency Chairperson, the first Constituency Vice Chairperson, the second Constituency Vice Chairperson, the Constituency Secretary, the Constituency Assistant Secretary; the Constituency Treasurer, the Constituency Organiser, the Constituency Women Organiser, the Constituency Youth Organiser, and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.



Below is a copy of the Memo from the National Treasurer to party executives

FROM: NATIONAL TREASURER- NPP



TO: ALL CONSTITUENCY CHAIRMEN / SECRETARIES / TREASURERS



COPY: ALL REGIONAL CHAIRMEN/ SECRETARIES/ TREASURERS



COPY: ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT.



The detailed breakdown of the said monies is as follows;



1. Venue – GH¢ 1000 per venue or centre

2. PA System and Canopies – GH¢ 1000 per venue or centre



3. Chairs – GH¢ 2 per chair, per delegate



4. Snacks and Water – GH¢ 10 per delegate.



5. Security – GH¢ 1000 Per Venue or Centre



6. Sanitizers and others – GH¢ 500 per constituency.



7. T & T for Polling station Executives – GH¢ 50 per each Polling Station Executive.

8. T & T for Electoral Area Coordinators – GH¢ 100 Per each Electoral Area Coordinator.



9. T & T for Constituency Executives – GH¢ 200 per each Constituency Executive



Please kindly confirm receipt of monies if received in accounts.



Thanks.



SIGN



KWABENA ABANKWAH-YEBOAH – YOUR NATIONAL TREASURER

