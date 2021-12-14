NPP to check COVID-19 vaccination cards at Delegates' Conference

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen says the upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference will not allow persons who have not taken their covid-19 vaccines or have their vaccination card to enter the event centre.

The ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) has scheduled December, 18 to December 20, 2021, to hold its National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.



The Conference, according to the party leadership will be held in strict compliance with standard guidelines and Covid-19 health protocols.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Nana Obiri Boahen said irrespective of one’s position, they will not allow the person to enter if he or she has not been vaccinated or has the card.

He said delegates who do not have the vaccination cards will also not be allowed to give their party cards to anyone to enter the conference in their stead.



“They say me as a Deputy General Secretary, if I have not vaccinated and have a vaccination card I will not enter. Whether you are the President, or Chairman Blay, if you do not have a covid card you will not enter.



"If you are the Vice President or the Party’s General Secretary coordinating the whole programme, if you do not have the card you will not enter, it is not a fight,” he said.