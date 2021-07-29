NPP to sanction members who campaign for Bawumia, Alan, others - Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has called on the party's rank and file to exercise restraint from pitching any candidate for the flagbearer position.

As the NPP gears up for the 2024 elections, some members think time is wasting away and therefore have begun campaign for their favourite candidates.



There have been articles and posters from the camps of particularly the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen with their fanatics vouching for them to lead the ruling party into the 2024 general elections.



But, according to the Communications Director, the party has introduced a code of conduct to guide the members and supporters into showing a befitting behaviour towards the party.



Explaining the code of conduct during Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Mr. Buaben Asamoa emphasized that the code binds the members and supporters to halt all campaigns till the appropriate time when the party opens nominations.

He noted that the party is fully aware of all the candidates who have shown interest in the flagbearer position but called on the rank and file to support the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to complete his vision for the country.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi, he said; "We know all of them. We admit that, in due time, they will come out to contest but the party wants us to know that it is not yet time for the contest . . . we have no problem if you decide to go as independent candidate, but if you want to contest on the ticket of NPP, the NPP says what the government is doing right now is for the NPP and so be silent and back the government till the time that NPP will whistle for the contest to begin.''



He added that any member who defies the party's code of conduct will be sanctioned.