NPP top gun defects to NDC

Bernard Oduro Takyi, Former member of the NPP

A former Presiding Member of the Sunyani West District Assembly and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, Bernard Oduro Takyi has defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Announcing his resignation on Sunday at a press conference with journalists, he explained that he viewed the NDC as more tolerable and a democratic party than the governing NPP administration.



Mr. Takyi, during the 2020 general election, stood as an independent parliamentary candidate for the Sunyani West Constituency following his disqualification by NPP.



He lost to the three-term Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.



Mr. Takyi alleged that the NPP had become a class society where people with influence and status were considered for leadership at the detriment of democratic tendencies, thus denying other potentials the opportunities to lead the party to realize its vision, ideology and ideals.



He described the current leadership of NPP as a team that needed to be rescued, but for now, Ghanaians should join hands to ensure NDC wins the 2024 general election to correct the mistakes of the current administration and address the poor state of infrastructure such as road networks; lack of employment opportunities for the abled youth in the area among others.

Mr Takyi assured the rank and file of the NDC of his total commitment, determination and dedication in working hard to ensure that a change was effected to bring development to the people.



"I want to state boldly, with my experience I will stand firm, be steadfast, resolute, work hard, assist and support the party in diverse ways for us to win in 2024 so that residents of Sunyani West will also have a good share of real development," he explained.



Mr Takyi lauded late former President Jerry Rawlings and founder of the NDC for his bold leadership that had brought the party thus far and more of his kind would emerge in the party to advance the country’s democratic dispensation.



The NDC constituency chairman for Sunyani West, Atta Kusi, welcomed the defector and praised him for making the right decision at the right time to join the party.