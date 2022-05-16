'NPP tradition must go on' - Hopeson Adorye defends choice of Alan

Alan Kyerematen has been endorsed by Hopeson Adorye for the NPP's flagbearership

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has stated that he is unwavering in his support for the candidature of current Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen to become the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer going into the 2024 polls.



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the former Kpone Kantanmanso MP aspirant said his support for Alan Kyerematen was "solid and unchanged”.



“I am a loyalist of President Akufo-Addo and nothing has changed on that. President Akufo-Addo is not contesting any election this time. My choice of Hon Allan Kyeremanten is solid and remain unchanged. I have my freedom of choice. NPP tradition must go on,” his post read.



In a separate post, however, he lamented the attacks he has been subjected to since declaring his support for Alan Kyerematen.

Mr. Adorye emphasized that he is entitled to his freedom of choice under the 1992 constitution of Ghana.



He quizzed if it will be appropriate to respond to the attacks in equal measure.



“1992 Constitution of Ghana gives me a freedom of association and choice. Why are people attacking me for my choice? Can I also attack you for your choice?? It's a shame,” he added.



The New Patriotic Party is expected to elect its flagbearer for the next general elections in 2023.



Ahead of that, there are multiple names that have popped up on persons reportedly expressing interest to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



However many observers of the political space in the country believe it will be a two-horse race between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.









