NPP treading on dangerous religious grounds with proposed Nasara amendments – Dugan

NPP National Chairman, Freddie Blay

The National Executives Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been accused of treading on dangerous religious grounds with its proposed amendment to redesignate the position of Nasara Coordinator to Nasara Organiser.

According to a former Deputy Minister of Women and Children's Affairs in the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Mr. Daniel Christian Dugan, the proposal to elect Nasara Organisers at the polling station level in addition to the status quo: national, regional and constituency levels, smacks of a deliberate ploy to tilt the scales toward one religion and one flag bearer hopeful ahead of the 2024 general elections – a situation he fears could haunt the party in the future.



Mr. Dugan said if care was not taken, Christians in the party will also start agitating for a similar dispensation.



In any case, he observed, the Christians are in the majority and, thus, it will be only fair for them to make such a demand.



Mr. Dugan noted that the proposed constitutional amendment to the NPP’s constitution could be interpreted by members of the party as a ploy to favour Muslims in the party as far as its internal contests are concerned.

Mr. Dugan served this warning when he spoke to Accra-based Happy FM on Wednesday, 15 December 2021 ahead of the NPP’s upcoming National Delegates Conference scheduled for Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, at the weekend.



According to him, there are certain polling stations across the country that do not have Muslims at the polling station levels and, thus, wondered what will happen in such a situation.



He also expressed suspicions about the party’s drive for Muslim membership.



In his view, if the amendment is accepted, it will mean the Muslim constituency of the party will have about 40,000 delegates.