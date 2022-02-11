NPP treating Mahama like an 'ex' they can’t stop talking about – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson slams NPP for obsession over Mahama

She avers the party might as well send him Val's Day chocolate



Mahama recently authored scathing economic epistle to government



The ruling New Patriotic Party is exhibiting an obsession with former President John Dramani Mahama, actress Lydia Forson has observed.



She likens the situation to the case of an 'ex' who they (the NPP) have sworn to have nothing to do with, yet they keep talking about them.



“NPP treat Mahama like the ex they swear they’re over, hate and want nothing to do with but can’t stop talking about. At this point just send him some chocolate on Val’s day because you’re clearly obsessed ah,” she tweeted on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



Since Mahama posted an economic epistle earlier this week slamming the government’s mismanagement of the economy and proffering solutions, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a relation of the President and leading member of the ruling NPP has fought back via social media.

He has posted a series of tweets defending the government and attacking Mahama’s epistle of the points made by Mahama and his past economic record as President between 2013 and 2017.



The NPP itself has always called a press conference to respond to Mahama when he lashes out at the government.



The response to his current epistle was through a presser addressed by Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the Communications Director of the party who among others defended the government’s record in managing the economy under COVID-19.



He described Mahama’s jabs as unfounded and myopic before reiterating the point that the government was not going to turn to the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for support but rather generate revenue at home via the yet-to-be passed E-Levy and other avenues.



Gabby’s most recent tweet at the time of filing this report also reiterated the point about the pandemic and how Mahama was far from an alternative even for those who were not impressed with Akufo-Addo’s economic management.



“Imagine for a moment - please - how Ghana would have coped under a John Mahama leadership facing a global pandemic? Just imagine that whenever you swear at Akufo-Addo and look at JM as the alternative. Also, compare Ghana’s performance to our neighbours.”