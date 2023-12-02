NPP united and ready for victory in 2024 – Stephen Ntim

Mr. Stephen Ntim (2nd from the middle) is confident about the NPP's victory in the next elections

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim has expressed confidence the party is ready to win the December 7, 2024 election and retain power.

He’s particularly excited about the unity in the party which is crucial for electoral victory.



Chairman Ntim made the statement after he monitored the parliamentary primary in the Ayensuano constituency in the Eastern Region on Saturday, December 2, 2023 as part of the ongoing primaries in constuencies where the NPP does not occupy a parliamentary seat (Orphan Constituencies).



“I was at the Ayensuano constituency this morning to monitor their primaries to choose a Parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the December 2024 Elections. The aspirants have assured me that they are happy with the process and will certainly abide by the laid down rules and regulations the Party has put in place for the exercise. In fact, the party is united and ready for victory in 2024. We will surely Break the Eight indeed.”

The NPP is conducting parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies through out Ghana.



The National Secretariat of the NPP, in a statement released on November 23, 2023, highlighted the implementation of protocols designed to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.



Emphasizing continuity and efficiency, the party has advised constituency parliamentary election committees to utilize the same locations that were employed during the recently concluded presidential election.