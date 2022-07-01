NPP urges citizens to sustain Fourth Republic

NPP logo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has complimented all partners for supporting the headway of the Fourth Republican Constitution.

In a proclamation to stamp its 30th commemoration, which fell on June 29, 2022, it said the commemoration denoted the longest time of popularity based practice in the country since freedom and approached Ghanaians to support it..



"In the period, Ghana has gained notoriety for political strength, which is a significant brand to be loved, secured and improved", it said in an explanation endorsed by its General Secretary, John Boadu.



It said thanks to the principal architects and moms of the party from the times of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) during the 1940s, to the times of the Ghana Congress Party (GCP), the National Liberation Movement (NLM), the Northern Peoples Party (NPP), the Togolese Congress Party, the Ga Shifomokpe, the United Party (UP), the Progress Party (PP) and the Popular Front Party (PFP).



The assertion said the way that the party was the main political practice in the country that had endure all Republics in pre and post-freedom Ghana including the most carcinogenic oppressive systems and had gone the distance, must be a justification of the lavishness and significance of the party's political custom.



Changes

It said starting around 1992, the NPP had been the hero of discretionary changes as it "initiated the progress from murky polling stations to straightforward boxes, the change from 'highly contrasting' citizen ID cards to shaded ID cards with pictures and the quantum jump from a manual electors register to a biometric register and personal ID Cards for all electors from restricting it to local and locale cash-flow to National.



"Despite the problematic danger of COVID-19, Ghana's overall appointment of 2020 have been hailed as maybe the cleanest, generally serene, and free and fair," it said.



Addressing the economy, it said each arrangement of the NPP in government had been intended to benefit however many Ghanaians as could be expected under the circumstances.



"We effectively carried out a few incorporated drives towards agro-industry, which incorporate One District One Factory (1D1F), One District One Warehouse (1D1W), One Village One Dam (1V1D) and Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ).



"Besides, we effectively carried out the Mobile Money Interoperability, empowering computerized installments across different stages, roping in 70% of the bankable populace into the monetary space", it said.

That, it said, had changed the essence of banking in Ghana and set to drive exchanges in the African Continental Free Trade Area settled in Accra, which is one more significant in addition to for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo authority.



Social intercessions



The assertion said regardless of the NPP being a middle right party, it had executed more friendly mediation programs than some other ideological group throughout the entire existence of Ghana.



It referred to the foundation of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and arrangement of Free Maternal Health Care, the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) for poor families and gave the Capitation Grant and the Ghana School Feeding Program under previous President John Agyekum Kufuor.



It said President Akufo-Addo went on with inventive social intercessions like the Free Senior High School, the One Constituency One Ambulance (1C1A), a robot administration for conveyance of clinical supplies, rebuilding of Teacher and Nursing Training Allowances, presentation of recompenses for Arabic and Islamic Instructors under the National Volunteer Service Program and the retention of assessment enrollment expenses for BECE and WASSCE up-and-comers.