NPP vigilante element in military killed demonstrators - Sammy Gyamfi alleges

National Communication Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communication Director of the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has claimed that the military men who shot and killed three people during violent demonstrations in Ejura are not regular members of the army.

Addressing the media after leading some leading members of the party to visit the families of the deceaseds in Ejura, Sammy Gyamfi said he is sure men in uniform who have been properly trained would have known how to control the crowd.



“The men who shot into the crown and killed Murtala and Abdul Nasiru are not the regular Military officers we know. These are bearded ear ring military officers who we believe are vilante elements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been integrated into the military force…,” he alleged.



Murtala and Abdul Nasiru died following voilent clashes with the Military after the burial of an activist of the #Fixthecountry campaigner. Three people have since been arrested over the death of Kaaka, the #Fixthecountry demonstrator.



Many have wondered why the Military will shoot to kill unarmed civilian demostrators.

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has since the incident ordered that a committee be set up to probe the violence.



And even before the probe commences, Sammy Gyamfi believes that the members of the various NPP vigilante groups recruited into the army ought to be blamed for the killings.



“They are the same people who committed the Ayawaso violence we all saw during the by-elections and got away with it. They are the same people who murdered innocent citizens at Techiman South. They are the same people who murdered innocent citizens at Ablekuma South, Savelugu and other parts of the country in the run up to the 2020 elections.