NPP wants High Court to dismiss Kwadaso election suit

Aggrieved NPP members sued to restrain the party from holding polling station elections

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, has filed a counter-motion for the High Court to strike out a case brought to it by two of its members in the Kwadaso Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The aggrieved members are praying the High Court to restrain the party from holding any other election in the Constituency as they challenge the credibility of polling station elections held by the party in March.



But the party in a latest application argues that the court’s jurisdiction was wrongly invoked adding, the plaintiffs did not follow due process.



The High Court had set April 22, to hear the party’s counter-motion but the plaintiffs, Abu Mahama and Kofi Abrefa have also filed an application for abridgement of time, with the hope that the Court will hear the matter on an earlier date.



That motion could be heard on April 11, according to one of the plaintiffs, Abu Mahama.



Lawyer for the plaintiffs, James Marshall Beleib says his clients are contemplating suing the NPP for contempt after the electoral area coordinators’ elections were held, although an injunction is pending.

“We are restraining the Kwadaso Constituency from holding the executive elections, parliamentary and presidential elections, but when we got here we realized that the party has also filed an application to set aside the writ, and they have fixed it for April 22. We prayed the court hears our application for injunction before it goes ahead, but the court thought otherwise. All things being equal, in the course of next week, we will see if we will argue on both applications.”



The two plaintiffs, filed the suit claiming that the polling station elections were fraught with breaches of the party’s constitution.



About 60 NPP members from Kwadaso constituency picketed at the party’s headquarters in Accra on March 10, 2022.



They petitioned their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.



The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.