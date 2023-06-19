NPP wants to use Ayawaso West Wuogon strategy to win Assin North by-election – Mustapha Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy National Secretary of the NDC

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Mustapha Gbande, the Deputy National Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that top NPP officials want to devise a chaotic strategy for the upcoming Assin North parliamentary by-election.

The NPP would employ the same strategies it used in the 2019 Ayawaso West Wagon by-election, he claimed was the meeting’s outcome.



The NPP, according to Mustapha Gbande, also aims to use chaos to win the Assin North primaries.



“The NPP has decided that they are going to use mayhem in Assin North like what they did at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election but the NDC are confident of winning the by-election by 4000 votes,” Mustapha Gbande told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.



The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, 17 May 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Mr Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship as at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections.



A resident of Assin Bereku in the Central region, Michael Ankomah Nimfa dragged Mr Quayson to the court to restrain him from holding himself as MP after a Cape Coast High Court in July 2021 annulled his election as Assin North MP.



The Electoral Commission has since scheduled the by-election for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



