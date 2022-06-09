NPP was angry about GH¢2m bus branding, now we’re paying GH¢32m for consultancy – A Plus

Artist and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

A Plus suggests NPP members defending GH¢32m Nat'l Cathedral consultancy fee, are hypocrites

A Plus mocks NPP foot soldiers



John Kumah confirms govt paid Sir Adjaye GH¢32m



Artiste Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has bemoaned the payment of GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited for consultancy work done on the National Cathedral project.



He suggested that the amount paid for the consultancy was too much which he said shows the hypocrisy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who criticised the National Democratic Party government for branding government buses with GH¢2 million.



“We were angry because Dzifa Ativor spent a little over (GH¢) 2 million Ghana cedis on bus branding. Today, we, the same NPP people are defending the payment of (GH¢) 32 million Ghana cedis to a consultant for shortlisting a contractor, to build a villa (cathedral) for a sky daddy,” a tweet A Plus shared on Thursday, June 6, 2022, read.



“When you talk ‘pɛ’, those foot soldiers who wear shoes like this (a picture in the tweet) attack” the artist added.

Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, confirmed that the government made the GH¢32 million payment to Sir Adjaye’s firm after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, leaked documents showing the transaction on social media.



John Kumah, however, noted that there was nothing wrong with the payment of GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye and Associates Limited for consultancy work they did for the National Cathedral project.



View A Plus' post below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



