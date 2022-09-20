NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi

Glorious Wave Church International leader, Emmanuel Badu Kobi, has said he saw the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winning the 2024 general elections.

The preacher in a live Sunday Service aired on his official Facebook page asserted that NPP’s win will cause an uproar from the opposition and many other citizens.



“The opposition will say, no! There will be chaos because it will be declared, it will be declared that the ruling party has won again and the opposition will say ‘no’ this time and the opposition will get support.



“The person on the seat and those who are on the seat will say 'still we won't get up' and there will be chaos. We need to pray. I repeat, we need to pray,” he disclosed on September 18, 2022.



Prophet Kobi added that if the country refuses to pray against the chaos that will brew after the election results are announced, many people will be caught up in a state of confusion.



“Listen to me, I said this in 2016 and I am repeating it every day. Until there is change, Ghana is not going anywhere,” he added.



He, furthermore, cited that he predicted the hardship of 2022 in 2016 prophesy while warning Ghanaians to be alert because the turmoil is far from over and it is just the beginning.

“I said there will be hardship in 2016... Soon, your nation's debt will go up and inflation will go up and everything will go bad because you take something by right and not by force,” he said.







ADA/BB