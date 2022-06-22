NPP will disqualify Boakye Agyarko from contesting presidential primaries - Political researcher

Boakye Agyarko is the former Energy Minister

A political analyst has asked former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to kiss his presidential ambition goodbye since he will not even sail through the internal party primaries.

Mr. Owusu Ansah William says the former minister will be part of the persons to be disqualified from contesting.



According to him, Mr. Agyarko’s recent comments about the performance of the government and criticism of the president will form part of the basis for his disqualification.



”Boakye Agyarko will be disqualified. I am speaking on the record. If there is an issue to be addressed, you go on Asempa and throw jabs at the president over something that happened some years ago”.

If you claim not to see how things are going, when did you discover that? Is it because you were sacked as energy minister? Are you feeling bitter? Have you had any grievances, come home and talk instead of going on the radio and talking. What he did will not help him,” he said.



He was responding to the dynamics that are likely to be seen ahead of the presidential primaries of the NPP.



The analyst further predicted that former Railways Minister Joe Ghartey would also be disqualified; hence he should wait for the 2028 primaries so he will contest.