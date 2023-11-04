NPP will lose 2024 election if Kennedy Agyapong is not flagbearer – Prophet Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of the Spirit of Redemption Embassy, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the 2024 presidential election if Kennedy Agyapong is not their flagbearer.

Speaking in an interview on a pro-Ken YouTube channel, Prophet Owusu Bempah claimed that he had received a vision in the spiritual realm, which indicated that Kennedy Agyapong was the chosen candidate to lead the NPP come 2024.



He warned that the party should not deviate from this path and must elect Kennedy come November 4, 2023 to ensure that the NPP remains in power.



"NPP will lose the presidential seat if Kennedy Agyapong loses. God is up there, and He has given us our will, and you can never question Him. Whatever pleases Him is what He does,” he said.



He clarified that, according to his spiritual vision, Kennedy Agyapong emerged as the election winner, especially after the exit of Alan Kyerematen who is vying for the presidential election as an independent candidate.



“In the spiritual world, the person I have seen as the winner in the election is Kennedy Agyapong, after Alan Kyerematen’s exit.

“I have said this in my church already and let me say it again, if Kennedy Agyapong loses this election, 2024, 7th December, NPP will lose the presidential seat to NDC.”



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



