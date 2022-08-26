NPP will lose even if Akufo-Addo deploys the military to every polling station - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communication Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has asserted that the NPP will lose the 2024 presidential election no matter the strings pulled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees.

He said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not win the next election because Ghanaians are discerning and will not vote for a party that has brought unprecedented hardship to them.



The former deputy minister’s comments follow recent statements by President Akufo-Addo that he will do all he can to ensure that he hands over power to an NPP government.



Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kwakye Ofosu said, “Unemployment is at the highest level in the 30 years history of the 4th Republic and President Akufo-Addo is saying on top of all of this, Ghanaians will queue and go and vote for him. If the president has been so incompetent, so hopeless at his job, he should limit it to the incompetent and hopelessness. There should be no room for him to pour insults on the people.”



“It does not matter what he (Akufo-Addo) does; if he likes, he should employ the entire Ghana Army and add all his terrorists to it, arm each one of them, go to each polling station and gun down everybody in the queue. He will still lose,” he added.



The former deputy minister further stated that the president is afraid of the NPP losing power because he knows that if a different political party comes to power, all the corrupt activities he and his appointees engaged in will be exposed.



“They say that it is that day that the frog dies that its true length is ascertained. President Akufo-Addo knows what he has done. After enriching his family and his clan, he does not want the lid to be lifted to the extent of root and corruption. So, he wants to install a puppet, most likely in the sharp of Alhaji Bawumia, to cover his tracks,” he added.

Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SEA