NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP

Asante Mampong MP, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong

NPP vows to 'break the eight'

Akufo-Addo express desire to handover to NPP government



Ghanaians lament increase cost of living



Member of Parliament for Asante Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has stated that the NPP’s quest to 'break the eight' will fail if elections are held today.



According to him, the party faces an uphill task in extending its governance beyond the 8-year historical power cycle due to the recent economic crisis.



The MP, while addressing members of the NPP, said that the complaints of Ghanaians were a testament to the fact that the party risks losing power.

“We say we are going to change destinies, we are going to make history, we are going to break the eight. Today we know what the situation is on the ground. I will tell you honestly that if elections are conducted today, NPP will lose miserably.



“White is white, black is black. I will say it and tell it, I am on the ground, I know what is going on, I hear what my constituents are saying, I know what they are saying out there in Accra, all over, intelligentsia, middle class, lower class, you name it. I’m talking about today’s matter, we have an uphill task, a big task. It's never happening…Break the 8…,” the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed.



The NPP has vowed to 'break the 8' in order to continue with the development of the country.



It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo at a delegates conference in Kumasi last year observed that the 2024 elections is for the NPP to lose.



He also expressed his desire to hand over to an NPP administration when his tenure as president expires.

“I want to be able on the 7th January 2025 go to the Black Stars Square in Accra and hand over the mantle of gov’t to the next NPP presidential candidate,” he declared.



Meanwhile, a recent EIU report has tipped the NDC to win the ensuing general elections.



It, however, suggested that the NDC revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate besides John Mahama.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report emphasized.





Watch the latest episode of People & Places



