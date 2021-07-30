NPP will never win Assin North seat, the seat is for us - NDC Communicator

John Afful, communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Afful, has expressed optimism that comes what may, the NDC will retain the Assin North seat either through a by-election or an appeal of the Cape Coast High Court ruling.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region on Wednesday declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency null and void.



The court ordered for a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, said the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Joe Gyakye Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

In his reaction, John Afful noted that the ruling was a travesty of justice and an attempt by the court in favor of the ruling government.



He alleged that the court acted in connivance with the government to carry out this injustice against the NDC.



John Afful who is currently vying for the Weija Gbawe NDC chairmanship position was hopeful the party would appeal the ruling and come out victorious, adding, the Assin North seat will return to the NDC because the constituents are aware, the NPP has nothing good to offer Ghanaians.