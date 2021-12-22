NPP will not entertain policy directives from NDC – Baafi

Deputy minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi

The deputy minister for Trade and Industry has warned that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will, henceforth, not entertain any policy directives from the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Michael Okyere Baafi served this notice on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Iddrissu Awudu on Accra 100.5 FM on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.



According to him, the posture of the NDC on some novel policies introduced by the NPP on the floor of Parliament smacks of lack of novelty on the part of the opposition.



He said the behavior of the NDC caucus in Parliament is “the stupidity of the highest order.”



“Ghanaians must know that the Electronic Levy otherwise known as E-levy is a baby of the NPP and not the NDC. Why are we as a party voted for to implement policies for the good of Ghanaians allowing the NDC to have their way by lying to Ghanaians on the e-levy,” he quizzed.

“If the NDC claims that the e-levy policy was bad and can lead to NPP losing power, why is the NDC not gloating because it will bring them to power? He asked further.



He was of the view that the NDC is only against the e-levy because it will generate more revenue for the development of the country going forward.



“The only good thing the NDC seeks for Ghanaians was for the country to go down the abyss with their behavior in Parliament,” he alleged adding that the NDC has no good motives hence their stance against the introduction of the e-levy.