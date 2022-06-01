NPP will still defeat NDC if elections were held today – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha is a National Youth Organiser Hopeful for NPP

A National Youth Organiser Hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Salam Mustapha has dismissed assertions that the party will be kicked out of power if elections were held today.

According to him, such claims are flawed and propagated by persons who do not understand the current world order and global economic crisis.



Speaking on Dreamz Fm in Bolgatanga as part of his tour of the region in the lead up to the national executive election monitored by MyNewsGh.com, SM as he is popularly called admitted that Ghanaians are currently enduring hardship that has been induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.



He stressed that notwithstanding the current economic difficulties, the governing New Patriotic Party is still highly rated by Ghanaians in terms of deliverables and management of the economy.



“If we’re to hold elections today, the NPP will not lose. If you take the world economic order, you would see that there is a paradigm. Post covid-19, everything has gone haywire. I have seen a demonstration in Spain and they were demonstrating against food prices of foods like salad and chicken. That’s what they were demonstrating against in no place but Spain. Recently there was another one in America and US President Joe Biden blamed the Russia-Ukraine war for it, the UK is having forty years high inflation,” he said.

He further argued that Ghana is suffering the brunt more because the country is running an import economy.



The former Deputy National Youth Organiser is seeking to be elected National Youth Organiser in the upcoming national executive elections of the New Patriotic Party.



Salam Mustapha said he is the most experienced amongst all the other contenders for the position of Youth Organiser.



“I bring unparalleled experience to the youth wing. There is nobody running for the national youth organizer position currently [All my contenders] who is more experienced than I am. There is no single person. No one can claim experience more than I have. I’m the only person running for this position who has been a member of the National Council of the party, National Executive Committee member of the party and sat in steering committee meetings of the party. These are all where the top decisions of the party are taken. I have hands-on-deck knowledge of how the party is run and I have seen it all,” he added.