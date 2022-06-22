NPP will use tactics to approve only five candidates for presidential contest - Analyst

NPP flag

Political analyst and Researcher Owusu Ansah William has predicted that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use some tactics to cut down the number of persons who have expressed interest in contesting the party's presidential race.

The analyst stated that the party's constitution limits the number to five, and currently, more than five persons have expressed interest.



He was optimistic the five would include Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kennedy Agyapong.

"These are the five persons who will qualify to contest the presidential slot in the NPP. The party will find ways and means to disqualify all the others", he told host Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



About ten individuals have expressed interest in contesting the presidential race, including Boakye Agyarko and Joe Ghartey, among others, but the analyst says the five he had earlier mentioned will sail through.