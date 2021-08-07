NPP will win more seats in Northern region in 2024 - Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is optimistic the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is making inroads in the Northern Region and its impact will be felt gravely in the 2024 elections.

The president who is on a tour of the Northern region made this known when he visited the palace of the Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II during a courtesy call on him.



He observed that the 2020 election in which the NPP was able to snatch win seats in the Northern Region alone is testament to the fact that the people of the North are gradually buying into the NPP’s ideology.



“For the first time, our party and the other party we are equal. Nine, Nine. By the grace of the almighty in 2024 the majority is going to be for the NPP,” he said amidst applauds from party faithful present.

The president used the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament(MP) for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, for living his father’s dream of developing Yendi.



To him, he is touched by the work he has been doing so far in the Constituency and therefore rallied the people of his constituency to support him make Yendi a better Constituency.