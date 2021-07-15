NPP will work hard to break the eight-year cycle - NPP man

Prince Kamal Gumah, NPP National youth organizer hopeful

National youth organizer hopeful for the New Patriotic party (NPP) Prince Kamal Gumah says the party will work hard to break the eight-year tenure jinx that has characterised Ghana’s electoral system since 1992.

Prince Kamal Gumah noted that the ruling government is well aware of the country’s electoral trends since it returned to multiparty democracy in 1992.



“We will break the eight-year cycle. You see, eight years forward, eight years back, it won’t help this country.



"That’s why I said those who have studied development economics anywhere in the world knows what a country that has developed went through,” Prince Kamal Gumah exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“It’s a well-known fact that since 1992, the Ghanaian electorate changes the political party that has governed the nation for eight years, no matter the performance of that particular party,” he added.



Prince Kamal Gumah said the policies and programmes earmarked for implementation in the next four years would help rejuvenate the economy, create jobs and turn the electoral fortunes in favour of the NPP in the 2024 polls.



According to him, the ruling government has created a lot of developmental projects and programs that have propelled the country but the progress being made is always met with denial when the party leaves power.