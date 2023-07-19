1
NPP would be ungrateful if Bawumia is denied the opportunity to lead – NPP MP

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and lawmaker Hon Emmanuel Agyei Anwhere has said it would be ungrateful on the part of the party if Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is denied the opportunity to lead.

Mr Emmanuel Anwhere who is the MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, is of the conviction that his party has always been grateful and appreciated those who have duly contributed hence there is no way Dr Bawumia would be denied the opportunity to serve the party by becoming the flagbearer come 2024.

“Our party has the habit of appreciation, the party is not ungrateful. Our party is the party that when you serve well will show appreciation. Therefore, per the contributions made by His Excellency Dr Bawumia to date I feel that he would be allowed to lead”, he expressed optimism.

According him, the presidential candidate the party is looking for in 2024 is not someone who has sacrificed for the party or an individual who joined the party long ago but someone who can break the 8.

“It is not about being sacrificial or something, no, that is not it. It’s about winnable a candidate; we need a flagbearer who can break the 8. In my own estimation, I think it is Bawumia who can break the 8”, he said adding that Looking at what he is bringing on board, he stands tall.

Hon. Anwhere further emphasized that, so far as Former President John Mahama is concerned in the 2024 election, any of the 10 aspirants of the NPP will beat him hands down.

