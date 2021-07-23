NPP youth leaders eulogize Dr. Bawumia; commend him for his hard work and enormous contributions

According to Nana B, the vice president is worthy of commendation

The National Youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) has paid a glowing tribute to the Vice President of the Republic, H.E. Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for what they describe as “significant and impactful support from the Vice President to the National and the 16 regional youth wings across the country during elections 2020.”

Nana B who led the 15 NPP Regional Youth Organizers to pay a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia underscored how the timely and reliable supports and contributions of the vice president helped in the execution of the youth campaign at the national and regional levels.



“The youth of the party is blessed with a vice president who is very supportive, generous and passionate about their progress and wellbeing. The National Youth wing and all the Regional Youth wings, over the years, have received periodic support from the vice president. The myriad of logistics and other contributions from the Vice President accounted significantly for the successful execution of the youth campaign during elections 2020” Nana B said.



According to Nana B, the vice president is worthy of commendations, adding that “the youth of the NPP have no excuse not to support the Vice President to assist President Akufo-Addo to deliver on the mandate given them by Ghanaians. The Vice President has gained the loyalty of the NPP youth with his compassion, competence and sterling performance, and for that matter, we will support and pray for him to sustain and even improve upon the better job he’s doing for the betterment of the NPP youth in particular and Ghana in general.”

The Youth Leaders have thus appealed to the Vice President to come up with the implementation of more youth-oriented policies and initiatives that would enhance the living conditions of the Ghanaian youth, even as we continue to make giant progress in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its concomitant economic challenges.



“The first term of this government saw the implementation of enormous youth-oriented policies and initiatives that had far-reaching benefits for the youth, in terms of sustainable employment, quality, affordable and accessible education, and progressive entrepreneurial activities. We are of the strong conviction that more of such initiatives would be introduced in the next 3 and half years in order to make the youth more productive and successful” Nana B added.