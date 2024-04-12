NPP youth organisers appeal to Dr Bawumia to pick NAPO as running mate

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) youth organisers in the Ashanti have said that the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, should be the preferred candidate to partner with their party flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as running mate in the December 7 presidential election.

In a statement sighted by peacefmonline.com, they described Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as an “incredible team player” and “unifier” with “rich” political experience to help the NPP break the 8.



The group is, therefore, appealing to Dr Bawumia to make NAPO, as the energy minister is commonly known, the NPP's running mate.



They added that they are convinced by the competence and credibility of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh for which reason they endorse his nomination to the position.



"We have worked with Dr Prempeh in the party in the Ashanti Region over the years and can attest to his competence and credibility," the statement added.



Read below the full statement:



As our party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) move to retain power, we Constituency Youth Organisers in the Ashanti Region wish to make a humble appeal to the flagbearer, H.E. Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia to pick Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.



It is a fact, and we believe the same to be true that no person or group of persons can force the immensely competent Dr Bawumia to pick a particular person as his running mate.



Nevertheless, as major stakeholders of the party in its stronghold of Ashanti Region, we politely make an appeal for him to choose Dr Prempeh, who is the Energy Minister and MP for Manhyia South.



We have worked with Dr Prempeh in the party in the Ashanti Region over the years and can attest to his competence and credibility. Among his attributes are:



—He is an incredible team player, has shown immense respect for differing opinions, and has been open to constructive feedback and criticism.



—He has demonstrated to be a grassroots man who is accessible to every member/supporter of the party and is loved by a greater majority of the people of the region.

—He is a tremendous supporter of party activities in the Ashanti Region, especially activities concerning the youth who constitute the majority of the people.



— He commands a lot of respect within the corridors of the youth in the Ashanti Region.



Without a doubt, Dr Bawumia as flagbearer, and Dr Prempeh as running mate, will be a perfect match that the NDC will find too hot to handle, and ‘breaking the 8’ agenda will be even more enhanced.



The NPP emails the only hope of the people of Ghana and we cannot afford to disappoint in the general elections. We need to win the elections to build on the gains of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.



We therefore need a solid pair that will take us to the promised land and we are confident that Dr Bawumia will consider our appeal.



When the NPP win the December 7 elections, we as the youth of the party, are confident that the tremendous qualities Dr Bawumia has exhibited as Vice President will be replicated by Dr Prempeh as his Vice.



Signed

Nana Boakye Dankwa



Bantama Constituency



Michael Saddick Adams



Oforikrom Constituency



Nana Kwadwo Pipim



Old Tafo Constituency



Nkansa Ababio



Ahafo Ano South West