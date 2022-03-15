NRSA attributes fatal multiple accidents to excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking; assures to tackle menace

National Road Safety Authority

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has expressed regrets over the number of road traffic crashes recorded last weekend.

Four separate road crashes occurred in the Eastern, Oti and Greater Accra regions leading to 17 reported deaths with several cases of injuries among others.



According to the NRAS, preliminary investigations indicated that excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, inattentiveness, disabled vehicles and fatigue are the critical contributory factors to the crashes recorded.



“The National Road Safety Authority expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased persons and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. Consistent with policy, the Authority has commissioned investigation into the crashes. In the interim, the Authority is scaling up the ‘Stay Alive’ campaign for 2022 and the related media and outreach programmes.



“Further, Road Safety Inspectors have been deployed at major transport terminals to ensure compliance to road safety directives on two drivers per longdistance route and the use of vehicle logbooks, among others.



“To complement these efforts, the Authority appeals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for an increased presence of the police on high-risk corridors to help enforce traffic regulations, including excessive speeds by drivers.



“The Authority has noted that, despite the frequent occurrence of the road traffic crashes, its resultant injuries and death have declined by 3.7% and 9.2% respectively in the month of January and February, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

