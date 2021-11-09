NRSA boss honoured as West African Road Safety ambassador

May Obiri-Yeboah receiving her award from Panda David Panda Noah of Sierra Leone

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, May Obiri-Yeboah has been conferred with an honorary award as Road Safety Ambassador for West Africa for her pioneering role in establishing WARSO.



The award by the West African Road Safety Organization (WARSO) was also conferred on the NRSA boss for her role in prosecuting innovative and robust road safety solutions in the sub-region, a statement from the NRSA has said.



“She received the award at the Organization’s 10th General Assembly and Regional Road Safety Conference held in the Sierra Leonean Capital of Freetown in October this year. Convened under the auspices of the West Africa Road Safety Organization (WARSO), the conference brought together leading road safety experts, policymakers, and implementers across West Africa to deliberate on the framework for integration of the region’s road safety systems,” the statement available to GhanaWeb said.

Presenting the award to May Obiri-Yeboah on behalf of WARSO, Minister for Internal Affairs of Sierra Leone, Panda David Panda Noah, said that the award is to recognize her “selfless service in promoting road safety practices in West Africa.”



This, he said, has bolstered WARSO’s decade-long efforts in curbing road traffic fatalities and injuries in the sub-region.



He also indicated that women are an important part of the struggle for safer road transport in West Africa, and the NRSA boss exemplifies these efforts by securing her a place in WARSO’s present and future success stories.



On her part, May Obiri-Yeboah bemoaned the region’s relatively poor road safety situation.



She therefore called for enhanced collaboration and partnership in achieving the target of preventing 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030 under the United Nations Second Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030).

She added that despite the recent spate in road traffic crashes and deaths in Ghana, the nation’s success story in sustaining a reduction in child and pedestrian fatality rates, has inspired its peers to adopt Ghana’s road safety strategies.



Now Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority, Ing. Mrs. May Obiri-Yeboah is a founding member and current First Vice-President of WARSO, established in 2008 under the auspices of ECOWAS.



