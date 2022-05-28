NRSA commiserates with families of crash victims at Ankaase-Matamallam

An undisclosed amount of cash donation was presented to families of the deceased and survivors

Source: NRSA

Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has led a team of staff from the Authority representatives from the Accident Victims Support to pay a courtesy call on families of victims of the recent road crash in an incident that took the lives of six schoolchildren and injuring one in Ankase Matamallam in the Krachie West district of the Oti Region.

In a durbar held in honour of the Ag. Director-General and his entourage, the community expressed their profound gratitude to the Ag. Director-General for his show of concern and empathy toward their plight.



Addressing the gathering, the acting Director-General, Ing. David Osafo Adonteng, expressed the Authority’s deep condolence to the bereaved families and promised to liaise with the police to seek justice for the victims.



He also disclosed that he would work closely with the road agencies for the provision of speed humps along the stretch of roads in that part of the country to avoid future occurrences. He stressed the need for more circumspection on our roads by road users because such unnecessary loss of lives could have been prevented.



He urged drivers to drive with caution to prevent further crashes.



On his part, rev. Cyril Crabbe, President of the Accident Victim Support (AVS) pledged to spearhead the process of securing insurance for the victims.

An undisclosed amount of cash donation was presented to families of the deceased and surviving children.



The team took the opportunity to educate school children in the circuit on safe crossing of the road to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.



The team also made a stopover at the Regional Police Command to appeal for collaboration in finding justice to the case at hand and provide information to speed up securing insurance for families of victims and survivors to at least ease their pain of loss.



