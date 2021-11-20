NSMQ: Ketasco bulldoze St Louis, Ghana National to enter semis

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) has qualified into the semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
They did so after warding off competition from St Loius Senior High and Ghana National College.
After the competition on Saturday, November 20, Keasco polled 68 points, St Loius had 51 and Ghana National College managed 45.
“CONGRATULATIONS to Keta SHTS for giving a stellar performance to book their spot in the Semifinals,” the quiz mistress said.
DZO LALIIIIIIII!!!!
The soaring eagles from Keta SHTS are in the Semifinals
Keta SHTS, St. Louis SHS and Ghana National College have earned Gh¢ 2720, Gh¢ 2040 & Gh¢ 1800 respectively for the Money Zone based on their total scores in their Quarterfinal contest.
Dzo Lali