NSMQ: Ketasco bulldoze St Louis, Ghana National to enter semis

Ketasco won in the round with St. Louis and Ghana National College

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) has qualified into the semi-final of the ongoing 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

They did so after warding off competition from St Loius Senior High and Ghana National College.



After the competition on Saturday, November 20, Keasco polled 68 points, St Loius had 51 and Ghana National College managed 45.



“CONGRATULATIONS to Keta SHTS for giving a stellar performance to book their spot in the Semifinals,” the quiz mistress said.