NSS announces postings of 10,975 nurses, midwives

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Service Secretariat has announced the postings of some 10,975 nurses and midwives to undertake their mandatory national service for the year, 2022/2023.

The NSS in a statement issued on June 9, 2022 disclosed the newly-trained nurses and midwives have been posted to various health facilities in the country for their service.

The statement also contained the instructions for the verification and other processes required for them to undertake their service.

Read the statement below

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, June 9, 2022, released postings of Ten Thousand Nine Hundred and Seventy-five (10,975) Nurses and Midwives to undertake their mandatory service at the various approved health facilities across the country for the 2022/2023 service year.

All eligible Nurses and Midwives are required to log onto the Scheme’s website, www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to their various user agencies to endorse their appointment letters.

All prospective personnel are to begin registration today, June 9, 2022 and complete it at their respective regional offices by June 30, 2022.

Please note that service will commence on July 1, 2022.

