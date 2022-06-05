2
NSS group to embark on demo over nonpayment of allowance

The National Service Scheme NSS1212 National Service Personnel to demonstrate over upaid allowances

The Coalition of ‘Suffering National Service Personnel’ say they will embark on a demonstration on Monday June 6, 2022.

“Following our successful meeting held in the office of the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the police have acknowledged receipt of our letter notifying them of our quest to embark on demonstration,” the Coalition disclosed in a letter.

The Coalition called on personnel who are suffering as result of the National Service Scheme’s failure to pay their allowance to join the march.

“Where inflation is at 23.6% high and transportation fares have increased about 33% over the past few months, coupled with high cost of food. Water and shelter etc.”

The Coalition entreated personnel to come in their numbers and join the protest so that the government and all major stakeholders will hear their cry and suffering.

The coalition is demanding “a timely payment of our allowances, that all our outstanding arrears be paid in full not in piecemeal manner they pay us.

“An increment in our service allowance because the GHC559.04 stipends is woefully inadequate, thus it cannot even cater for our transportation to and from work places monthly, talk less for food, rent or water.”

The demonstration will begin from Obra Spot, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 8:00am and end at the Independence Square also at 1:30pm.

