NSS increases national service personnel monthly allowance from GH¢599 to GH¢715

National Service Scheme logo

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has said it has secured government’s approval for upward adjustment of monthly allowances for national service personnel from GH¢599.04 to GH¢715.57.

In a release dated July 18, 2023, and signed by the Deputy Minister for Finance, Abena Osei Opare, it said the approval and increment came as a result of a series of engagements between the National Service Scheme, Fair Wages, and Salary Commission, and the Ministry of Finance.



The release also directed the Controller and Accountant-General to give effect to the new levels of the personnel allowances.



It also stated that “In effect, all National Service Personnel who are currently are entitled to arrears for the difference in the upward adjustment from January 2023, and would be paid accordingly.”



Below is the statement from NSS





VKB/BB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:







