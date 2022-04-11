NSS opens window of registration for defaulters, private candidates

Executive Director of National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi

The National Service Scheme has provided a window of opportunity for Ghanaians who completed tertiary educations years ago but could not undertake their national service to do so in the 2022/2023 service year.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 10, 2022, the NSS announced that it will from Monday, April 11 to Thursday, June 30, 2022 register applicants who wish to do their service.



The NSS, in the statement announced that applicants are to submit letters to the regional offices of the scheme, requesting for their PIN code or a reactivation of their PIN codes.



“Eligible Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do their national service in previous years and now wish to enrol for the 2022/2023 service year need to register with the Scheme… Eligible applicants include previous applicants who started but were not able to complete the service, private applicants who are qualified and wish to apply and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad,” a statement from the NSS said.

On document needed for the registration process, the NSS said ““All applications must include a letter requesting a PIN code or reactivation of PIN code, certified true copy of School Certificate or Transcript, evidence of Deferment Letter (if applicable), an Attestation/Introductory Letter from the institution attended, a copy of Ghana Card and a copy of Student ID with original copy for checks and for foreign students, a proof of study abroad,” it added.



The National Service Act, (Act 426) of 1980 makes it mandatory for Ghanaians aged 18 and above to undergo a one-year service.



