1
Menu
News

NSS person crushed to death on his way to church

Isaac Dokyi 6 Isaac Dokyi

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com

A national service person identified as Isaac Dokyi, alias Bullet, has been crushed to death by a speeding car on his way to church at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region.

The accident occurred Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The deceased graduate was undertaking his National service at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana(CRIG) at Akyem Tafo.

Isaac, a staunch member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, was riding a bicycle to church when a speeding private car crushed him at the accident-prone OPASS junction stretch of the Koforidua to Bunso highway.

He was rushed to Akyem Tafo Government hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver reported himself to the Akyem police Tafo Police to subject himself to the law.

Source: starrfm.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson