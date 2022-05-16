NSS personnel demand payment of March, April allowances

The National Service Scheme

The National Service Secretariat (NSS) after managing to pay the January and February allowance of personnel on March 22, 2022, is now unable to pay for March and April 2022 as personnel claim they are suffering, a MyNewsGH report has said.

The NSS personnel are also calling on the scheme not to only pay them their two months’ arrears but to also increase the “meager” GH¢559 otherwise a protest could hit the scheme.



A statement released by the National Executive Committee of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) said personnel will have no option but to advise themselves if by May 17, 2022 their allowances are not paid.



In a statement signed by Emmanuel Brimpong Akosah, National President of NASPA and co-signed by 9 other Regional Presidents, the group said it is “rather unfortunate” that the National Secretariat of the Service is not coming up with any meaningful explanation for the delayed arrears.



The leaders of the association said per consultations with the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS), they see no sign that the allowances will be paid anytime soon.

National Service Personnel in the country have over the weeks been lamenting the hardship they are going through as they have not been paid their allowances.



Some personnel has reportedly not received any allowance since October 2021.



They are also demanding an increase in the GH¢559 allowance as well as speedy payment.