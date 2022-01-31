NSS personnel not being used for clean-up exercise – Henry Quartey

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has dismissed reports that National Service (NSS) personnel are going to be used to clean the city as part of the Operation Clean Your Frontage” initiative.

He said they are rather being used to sensitize the public on the initiative and also the bye-law that is backing it.



“My attention has been drawn to an unfortunate propaganda that our National Service Personnel will be responsible for the cleaning on the 1st of February to mark the operationalization of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Bye-Law.



“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the involvement of the National Service Personnel in this exercise is not for Clean-up as some have unfortunately misconstrued, but to assist with the sensitization of the general public on the roll-out of the Bye-Law.

“We have graciously received confirmation of about 15,000 National Service Personnel, over 2,000 men and women drawn from the Security services, and about 2,000 YEA and Zoomlion workers, joining the RCC, together with 13 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies for a massive sensitization drive to mark the commencement of the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Bye-Law, from the early hours of Tuesday 1st February 2022, in the heart of the city.



“I have also had engagements with the Clergy and Business community who have pledged their unalloyed support and participation in this program. With this opportunity, I call on all city dwellers to join this drive to make our city clean and make Greater Accra Work,” he said in a statement on Monday, January 31.