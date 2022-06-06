NSS personnel paid, demonstration unfortunate – NASPA

National Service logo

The National Service Personnel Association has described as unfortunate and bizarre a decision by the Coalition of ‘Suffering National Service Personnel’ to embark on a demonstration over the non-payment of their service allowance.

The Coalition of ‘Suffering National Service Personnel’ indicated that they will embark on a demonstration on Monday, June 6, 2022.



“Following our successful meeting held in the office of the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the police have acknowledged receipt of our letter notifying them of our quest to embark on demonstration,” the Coalition disclosed in a letter.



The Coalition called on personnel who are suffering as a result of the National Service Scheme’s failure to pay their allowance to join the march.



“Where inflation is at 23.6% high and transportation fares have increased about 33% over the past few months, coupled with the high cost of food. Water and shelter etc.”



The coalition is demanding “timely payment of our allowances, that all our outstanding arrears be paid in full, not in the piecemeal manner they pay us.

But the coordinating secretary of the National Service Personnel Association, Andrew Akuffo in an interview with Starrfm.com.gh explained that all allowances owed to service personnel have been paid. He added that the only outstanding month yet to be paid is May, which will be paid in mid-June.



According to him, it has been the tradition of the secretariat to pay service personnel in the middle of the following month. He added that several attempts to get the personnel to call off the intended strike and bear with the secretariat have fallen on deaf ears.



He added all efforts are being made to pay the personnel their outstanding May allowance by June 15.



He further appealed to service personnel to be patient and call off their intended demonstration and rather seek alternative measures to address their concerns.