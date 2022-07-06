NSS personnel, senior students 'take charge' as teachers strike bites hard

Some senior students invigilating an exams

A visit to selected basic and second cycle schools in the Ashanti region by GBCNews showed a mixed reaction of the interested parties to the strike action declared by labour unions at the pre-tertiary educational level.

While a greater majority of teachers were complying with the industrial action with only one of them teaching, the kitchen staff at one of the senior high schools were all at post and going about their official duty without let or hindrance.



The schools visited are the T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, New Asafo M/A Junior High School and Primary at Asokwa in the newly created Asokwa Municipality and Mowire D/A Basic School in the Afigya Kwabre South district.



At the T.I. AMASS, as at 10 am when GBCNews arrived at the premises, most of the students were loitering about with some sitting in groups either engaged in conversation or private studies.



However, second-year students were writing their End of Term Examination including Asante Twi Paper Two and Geography Paper One under the supervision of both National Service personnel and selected 3rd-year students with the Assistant Headmasters as Supervisors and Coordinators.



It was observed that the examination halls were very quiet as required for examinations.

However, in one of the classrooms, a teacher was found teaching his class and when asked whether or not he was aware of the strike, he responded he was yet to hear of the strike declaration.



A visit to the school’s Pantry showed a normal daily situation at the kitchen where all the staff were at post and preparing lunch and supper for the students this afternoon.



Students sampled about their meals today confirmed that they had their ‘Tom Brown’ and bread breakfast today and that they were looking forward to their lunch and supper later in the day.



In an interview, the school’s Matron, Madam Mary Kwakyewaa Tettey, said she and her kitchen staff heard of the industrial action through the news only this morning.



Even though most of the teachers were seen on the premises, they were not engaged in any official activity.

The School’s Examination Officer, Ernest Kwafo, told GBCNews that the examinations for the 2nd year students had to take place in spite of the strike because any change in the schedule could compromise the integrity of the exercise.



At the New Asafo M/A Junior High and Primary School, only the Headmistress of the JHS and a National Service lady teacher were seen around with an explanation that most of the teachers were participating in an I.T. workshop at another school.



There was however no teacher at the Primary School with the pupils having a field day as they were seen happily playing football and other games.



Some others however had their school backs strapped at their back leaving the premises.