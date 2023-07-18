NSS personnel to become certified teachers at the end of service – Executive Director

Executive Director of Ghana’s National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi

The Executive Director of Ghana’s National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi, has disclosed that, the 2023/2024 year batch of National Service Personnel who will be posted to various educational institutes across Ghana will go through a mandatory one-month training to equip them after they end their service period.

According to him, all tertiary graduates who are not from educational colleges or Universities but get posted to teach in schools will undergo a one-month training to equip them with the teaching skills to serve the nation and also add to their future skills after the one-year service period.



The 2022/2023 batch of tertiary graduates posted to serve in all spheres of the Country’s workspace is scheduled to come to an end in October 2023 for the next batch to commence.



Speaking in an interview with Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Assibey Antwi mentioned that the scheme is expecting to post over sixty to seventy percent of the 2023/2024 batch to the private sector.



Mr. Assibey Antwi further added that the directive is in collaboration with the National Teaching Council and other Educational and Teaching stakeholders in the country. He also mentioned that certificates are going to be awarded to the trainees.

He added that, the public sector is gradually becoming full and as per the core mandate of the Scheme, it is required to equip graduates with skills necessary for the future workspace and field adding that, it forms part of their plans to deploy a huge percentage of graduates with Science and Technology backgrounds to the private Sectors.



He explained that, the demands over the years by the private sector have been personnel who offered Science and technology-related courses in the university.



He further clarified all notions that the National Service Scheme owes the current batch of Service Personnel months of arrears. He explained that the Scheme owes only a month and not months as has been speculated.



He stressed that the payment format by the National Service Scheme varies from that of the normal payment plan known in the country and the confusion and miscalculation of it is what has resulted in such speculations.