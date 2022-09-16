0
Menu
News

NSS postings to be skills-based – Executive Director

41788392 Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, has said the 2022/2023 service personnel will be posted based on their skills and specialisation.

Speaking at the launch of the NSS week celebration in Kumasi, Mr Antwi indicated that the personnel will not be posted to their institutions of choice but rather based on their skills to enable them to get the needed experience.

Some of the personnel, Mr Assibey noted, were posted to institutions where they were not relevant, and for that reason, became messengers during their service period.

Mr Assibey said he wants the personnel to feel relevant at the institutions to which they would be posted, indicating that the scheme will ensure strict enforcement of its laws.

He, therefore, entreated the service personnel to accept where they are posted because he wants them to get experience in their field of studies.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Aisha Huang returns to Circuit Court to face charges
Presidential staffer 'confronts' Mahama's aides with August 2022 salary 'payments'