NSS postings to be skills-based – Executive Director

Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Mr Osei Assibey Antwi, has said the 2022/2023 service personnel will be posted based on their skills and specialisation.

Speaking at the launch of the NSS week celebration in Kumasi, Mr Antwi indicated that the personnel will not be posted to their institutions of choice but rather based on their skills to enable them to get the needed experience.



Some of the personnel, Mr Assibey noted, were posted to institutions where they were not relevant, and for that reason, became messengers during their service period.

Mr Assibey said he wants the personnel to feel relevant at the institutions to which they would be posted, indicating that the scheme will ensure strict enforcement of its laws.



He, therefore, entreated the service personnel to accept where they are posted because he wants them to get experience in their field of studies.