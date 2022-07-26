NSS releases PIN codes for final year prospective National Service Personnel for 2022/2023 year

National Service Scheme

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released for registration a total of One Hundred Twenty-Seven Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine (127,999) PIN Codes for eligible Ghanaian final year students from all accredited tertiary institutions in the country to enable them to enrol to do their mandatory national service for the 2022/2023 service year.

In a statement released by the Secretariate, all prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to access their PIN Codes from today Monday, July 25, 2022, with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth on the Scheme's website, www.nss.gov.gh and then proceed to any Agric Development Bank (ADB) Ltd. branch nationwide to make a payment of GHC 40.00.



However, to lessen the frequency of human interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic, prospective service personnel can use MTN Momo.



"For individuals who will activate their PIN Codes using MTN Mobile Money, a payment of GHC 41.00 is required," the statement said.

The management directs all prospective National Service Personnel to complete their enrollment by Monday, August 8, 2022.



